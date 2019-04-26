NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actress Edie Falco is joining New York lawmakers to support a statewide ban on the sale of puppy mill dogs in pet stores.

Falco is a life-long New Yorker and appeared Friday at the Upper West Side ASPCA with one of her two dogs, Sammy, who is a puppy mill rescue.

Sammy is one of many dogs lawmakers say come to city pet stores from illegal puppy mills.

“It’s an exciting time that we can actually be close to putting an end to this cruelty,” Falco said.

“By adopting a shelter, pet you’re not only saving their life, you’ll find out in time you’re saving your own.”

The ASPCA says New York has one of the highest concentrations of puppy-selling pet stores in the nation.

State leaders hope to pass a bill, joining Maryland and California, as the only states with puppy mill bans.