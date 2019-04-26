



– It’s not going to be much of a beach weekend, but when the sun finally shines, it will be shining on a new and improved Jones Beach State Park

A new oceanfront leisure path was unveiled Friday.

It’s also the end of an era: The iconic 1950s-era toll booths that greeted generations are coming down. It’s another sign of rebirth.

“They needed to go. We modernized. We now collect tolls within the parking fields, so, automated, credit cards,” George Gorman. Jones Beach director.

New entrances lead to a new and improved Jones Beach State Park, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

With an investment of $50 million since 2011, there a re new dining options, boardwalk upgrades, new playgrounds and now the extension of an oceanfront leisure path.

“That’s what people want. They don’t want to just come for a short ride along a finite destination. To be able to connect to the magnificent communities around Long Island on a bicycle safely with your family, that is a quality of life that we cherish here and we’re able to announce today as a result of this initiative,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Cycling enthusiast Michael Vitti had the vision for the path. Originally, no bikes were allowed here. A decade ago, Vitti launched a letter writing campaign.

“Why do we have to ride a mile but people who have cars can park their cars right next to the beach?” said Vitti.

Now cyclists, walkers, skaters and runners can enjoy ocean views and breezes. This season, a new 4.5 mile extension has been unveiled, heading west toward pristine dunes.

“Its a world class bike path on the ocean,” one person said.

“It’s flat, sunny 16 mile range, great for families, kids.” said cyclist Richard Schielke,

Work is also underway for a new energy and nature center.

More than 200 acres are now permanently preserved.

By the end of this year, another 10 miles of the shared use path will be continued east, to be completed by next summer.

The new oceanfront path connects to existing paths heading to Jones Beach and is completed six months ahead of schedule.