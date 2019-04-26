CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LYNBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A driver is charged with leaving the scene of an accident after police say he fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday in Lynbrook.

Police said the victim – a man in his 70s – was crossing Merrick Road near Blossom Heath Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. when he was hit by a gray Nissan.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver allegedly fled the scene, but police tracked his car to a convenience store in Hewlett.

Harley Dix, 48, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a death.

