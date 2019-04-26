



Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon. And we’ll see a variety of temperatures ranging from the 50s N&E to the 70s S&W. In and around the city, you can expect temperatures to top out in the 60s.

More organized showers and storms will push through this evening before things quiet down later tonight. Some of these storms may pack a punch, too, with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and strong winds.

We dry out tomorrow, but it will remain windy with gusts to around 40 mph. As for our temperatures, they’ll only top out in the upper 50s to around 60°.

As for Sunday, another disturbance will swing through and deliver rain and even some snow across northwestern parts of our area. It will be another cool one, as well, with highs only in the 50s.