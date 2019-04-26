



Sigourney Weaver visiting the NBHS cast and crew at their encore performance of Alien after national media recognition was unbelievable!! #alien #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/2UXL0v1H3X — Nicholas J. Sacco (@NicholasJSacco) April 27, 2019

A high school play that got Hollywood’s attention held an encore performance in New Jersey and a surprise guest dropped by to congratulate the cast.

Actress Sigourney Weaver – the star of the 1979 sci-fi classic “Alien” – surprised the cast of “Alien: The Play” at North Bergen High School.

Look who stopped by North Bergen High to visit the spectacular cast of Alien: The Play. Thank you, Sigourney Weaver! And thank you, North Bergen High! #AlienDay #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/ObMZh4m4t3 — Alien (@AlienAnthology) April 27, 2019

The play’s elaborate rendition went viral last month, with the students making their own costumes – all from recycled materials.

“I just want to say, it looked incredible. You put so much heart and soul into that,” the actress said in a social media post.

Art director Steven Defendini said it took him and his students at least 500 hours to put all of the costumes together.