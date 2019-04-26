Comments
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A high school play that got Hollywood’s attention held an encore performance in New Jersey and a surprise guest dropped by to congratulate the cast.
Behind The Scenes At North Bergen High School’s ‘Alien’
Actress Sigourney Weaver – the star of the 1979 sci-fi classic “Alien” – surprised the cast of “Alien: The Play” at North Bergen High School.
The play’s elaborate rendition went viral last month, with the students making their own costumes – all from recycled materials.
“I just want to say, it looked incredible. You put so much heart and soul into that,” the actress said in a social media post.
Art director Steven Defendini said it took him and his students at least 500 hours to put all of the costumes together.