



There was extra applause for one special little leaguer Saturday in Westchester County.

Doctors feared the 10-year-old might not survive or even walk again after he suffered a stroke last year, but he battled back and beat the odds.

Fourth grader Rocky Serrano of Bedford was suddenly sidelined 10 months ago. Doctors discovered an arteriovenous malformation – an abnormal connection between arteries and veins – in his brain which caused a paralyzing stroke.

“He was paralyzed from head to toe on the left side. I don’t know how I’d deal with that. I don’t think I would’ve dealt with it the way he did. He did such an amazing job going through it,” the youngster’s father said.

“You have to fight through it, you don’t know what will happen in your life,” Rocky told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

His months of recovery in Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla took him from a wheelchair and one-armed swings to walking again in less than a year.

The little leaguer, who’s also a big Mets fan, was shown a video message that prompted a glove drop and rendered him momentarily speechless before his team’s season opening game.

“Hey Rocky, what’s up it’s Pete Alonso here. I just want to wish you luck and go ahead, head out there, and throw a strike,” Mets rookie slugger Pete Alonso said.

“There’s so much love, we love everybody,” Rocky’s mother said.

“Never give up you just have to follow your dreams,” the 10-year-old added.

He’s back playing the game he loves, with his teammates, and even picked up his first hit in the game in Bedford Hills.