NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Expect to see fewer vehicles rolling through some city streets today.

New York City is celebrating the fourth annual car free day.

From 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 30 blocks of Broadway from Times Square to Union Square will be open to cyclists and pedestrians only.

In Washington Heights, residents can stroll through St. Nicholas Avenue from 181st Street to 190th Street.

The event also features fitness classes, inline skate rentals and more.

