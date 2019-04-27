CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – April is National Donate Life Month.

On average, 22 people die each day because the organs they need are not donated in time.

Next month, thousands of people will take part in the NJ Sharing Network‘s 5K run to raise money and awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Elisse Glennon of the NJ Sharing Network and Jane Buckiewicz, captain of “Team Buck,” stopped by CBS2’s studios to discuss the event. Check out their full interview in the video above.

For more information about the event, click here.

