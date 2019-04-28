Furry Friend Finder: Kirby And Charles Need Forever HomesKirby is a very loving, 14-year-old, 9-pound, hypoallergenic, housebroken Shih Tzu/poodle mix. Charles is an adorable, funny, 1-year-old, 17-pound pug.

Broadway Season In Review: Road To The Tony AwardsCBS2's Dick Brennan took a look at this season on stage and who could be taking home a Tony in 2019.

Westchester Boy Returns To Little League Field After Inspiring Recovery From StrokeDoctors feared the 10-year-old might not survive or even walk again after he suffered a stroke last year, but he battled back and beat the odds.

'Alien' Star Sigourney Weaver Surprises Cast Of High School Play Based On Sci-Fi ClassicThe play's elaborate rendition went viral last month, with the students making their own costumes - all from recycled materials.

'A Remarkable Place Known To Too Few People': The Art Students League Of New York"Art Students League is the most important art academy in the world for the last 150 years, roughly," executive director Michael Rips told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

Children Battling Cancer Enjoy Special Premiere Of 'Avengers: Endgame' In ManhattanThe "Avengers: Endgame" premiere is the box office-shattering moment Marvel fans have been a full year waiting for.