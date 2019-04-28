CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 11,000 children under the age of 14 will be diagnosed with cancer this year, yet only 4 percent of their funding goes towards research.

On Saturday, May 4, Memorial Sloan Kettering will host its annual Kids Walk to raise money and save lives.

Cancer survivor Zachary Levine and his mom Capron joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes to talk about the event.

For more information, see www.kidswalkmsk.org.

