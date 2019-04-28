HAZLET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Nine people were hurt, one seriously, in a multi-car crash on the Garden State Parkway.

The incident happened Saturday morning near exit 117 in Hazlet.

State police say a man driving a Jeep Cherokee southbound crossed into the northbound lanes before hitting an SUV.

The 35-year-old driver of the Jeep was seriously injured and airlifted to an area hospital.

Eight other people were also hurt, but police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Northbound express lanes were shut down for about three hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.