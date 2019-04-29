



— One Long Island village says crime has dropped 54 percent since it installed dozens of cameras that scan drivers’ cars and license plates.

Now, as CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, it wants even more.

As the summer tourist season kicks off, the vllage of Freeport, which is a gateway to Jones Beach, wants to expand its fiber-optic ring of steel — 27 cameras now scan license plates of all who enter.

In its three-plus years of operation, 250 million license plates have been scanned by Freeport’s state-of-the-art reading system, resulting in hundreds of arrests of wanted criminals.

Cameras are mounted on poles throughout the village, allowing almost instantaneous access to state and federal law enforcement databases and motor vehicle records. They also alert body cam-wearing police officers on patrol.

“I really didn’t realize how effective it would be,” Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy said. “I am just amazed now when I sit down with police and I look at facts, and I look at the reduction in crime, and the safety to the police officers. It has been a tremendous program. I’m really hoping to expand it. It’s quality of life for the residents.”

Calling it an intelligence tool that mines the data for crime trends used to solve homicides and robberies, the equipment can cross reference up to 20,000 plate numbers per minute.

The New York Civil Liberties Union calls it a large-scale intrusion and worries it is revealing extremely sensitive information about who we are and what we do.

But criminal justice experts say cameras capturing plates and vehicles are legal because they are “publicly visible and therefore offer no expectation of privacy.”