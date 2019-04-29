CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a mysterious death after finding human remains on the Brooklyn side of the Verrazzano Bridge.

Investigators are reportedly working to see if this person was involved with the New York City Marathon, nearly six months ago.

The human remains were discovered Saturday under a ramp that leads to the bridge. The marathon begins on the bridge, on the Staten Island side.

Human Remains found in Brooklyn near NYC Marathon start line. (Credit: CBS2)

Sources tell CBS2 the skeletal remains were dressed in leggings and were wrapped in a heat foil blanket, like those given to marathon runners.

The body has not been identified and police are still searching through missing persons reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

