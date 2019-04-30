NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An episode of the classic TV show “The Brady Bunch” is being used by an anti-vaccination group trying to downplay the seriousness of the measles outbreak.

That news is not sitting well with at least one member of the original cast.

“Boy, this is the life isn’t it?” “Yeah, if you have to get sick, sure can’t beat the measles!”

That’s the exchange being Marcia Brady – played by Maureen McCormick – and one of her brothers in the 1969 episode – which was used in a Facebook post by the anti-vaxxer group.

In an interview with NPR, McCormick said she disapproves of these online posts and the use of her image to push the anti-vaxxer’s controversial agenda.

“I think it’s really wrong when people use people’s images today to promote whatever they want to promote,” McCormick said.

The actress and mother added she had measles as a child and it was no laughing matter. As a parent, she said she vaccinated her daughter against the measles.