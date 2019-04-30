



— The city has failed the homeless.

That’s the claim by an advocacy group that blasts Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a new report.

And according to the same report, the city’s homeless problem is getting worse, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Tuesday.

The Coalition for the Homeless says an all-time record of nearly 64,000 men, women and children slept in city shelters in January, and the shelter census is on track to increase by 5,000 people by 2022.

“This despite the mayor having released a plan two years ago un-ironically entitled, ‘Turning the Tide on Homelessness,’ a plan that inconceivably will mix the one thing that we know will turn things around — the creation of a sufficient amount of affordable permanent housing,” Coalition Executive Director Dave Giffen said.

In the Coalition’s “State of the Homeless 2019” report, it gave Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo failing grades in implementing policies that would increase affordable housing. The governor was also given an “F” for homeless prevention and systematic cost-shifting practices that place the burden on the city.

CBS2 reached out to both the mayor’s office and governor’s office, but did not get an immediate response.

“It’s so hard to quantify how many folks are on the streets,” Coalition policy director Giselle Routhier said.

Routhier said the city is also under-serving the street homeless, as it lacks supportive housing and programming that could help many who suffer from mental illness or substance abuse.

“We do talk about in the report the need to increase the number of safe haven beds, which are low-threshold shelters that allow folks to at least get up off the streets and into a safe indoor space because we know many folks on the streets are adverse to entering the shelter system because of the way that it’s set up,” Routhier said.