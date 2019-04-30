



— Award season is here and heating up.

The MTV Video Music Awards will be held in Newark this year for the first time. CBS2’s Scott Rapoport was there for the big announcement.

What is arguably the hippest to the coolest of the award shows, the VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center at the end of August.

“It’s such a huge deal. We’re so excited about having it here,” said Sean Saadeh, executive vice president of Prudential Center.

Excited to welcome the @vmas to the Garden State this year on August 26th! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/3yfOFzkZN7 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 30, 2019

Just last year the show was in the Big Apple and the year before that in Tinseltown. In choosing Newark, the VMAs cited New Jersey’s incredible musical heritage. The Garden State is home to such legends as Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah and the “Chairman of the Board” Frank Sinatra.

And Newark, itself, is also home to the Grammy Museum.

But the VMAs? That’s a big coup for the Pru.

“New Jersey deserves this,” Saadeh said. “It’s been something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time.”

He said he is hoping landing the VMAs could lead to more blockbuster events for the Prudential Center and for Newark.

The VMAs will be held at the “The Rock” on Aug. 26.