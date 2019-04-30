



The clouds will break up this afternoon, but more so across the city and our southwest suburbs. That said, you can expect a range of highs from the 50s on the coast to the 70s south and west. As for here in the city, expect the mid to upper 60s.

This evening we may see a stray shower, but it looks to be a generally uneventful night. It will be on the cool side again with temps falling to around 50°.

Tomorrow will feature lots of clouds with pockets of drizzle. It will be cooler, as well, with highs only in the 50s.

As for Thursday, expect a little bit of a warm up with a another chance of showers.