CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


The clouds will break up this afternoon, but more so across the city and our southwest suburbs. That said, you can expect a range of highs from the 50s on the coast to the 70s south and west. As for here in the city, expect the mid to upper 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

This evening we may see a stray shower, but it looks to be a generally uneventful night. It will be on the cool side again with temps falling to around 50°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature lots of clouds with pockets of drizzle. It will be cooler, as well, with highs only in the 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Thursday, expect a little bit of a warm up with a another chance of showers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s