



According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one bedroom in Flushing are hovering around $1,850, compared to a $2,850 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Flushing rental look these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

77-07 164th St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 77-07 164th St., is listed for $1,450/month.

In the unit, anticipate central heating and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Expect a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

36-20 Bowne St., #B4

Next, there’s this apartment at 36-20 Bowne St., #B4, listed at $1,490/month.

Inside, you’ll find hardwood floors and cabinet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

137-77 45th Ave., #4N

Check out this studio apartment at 137-77 45th Ave., #4N, listed at $1,500/month.

In the unit, you’ll find hardwood floors and air-conditioning. Expect a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

30-11 Parsons Blvd., #5G

And here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop at 30-11 Parsons Blvd., #5G, which is also going for $1,500/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring. The building offers on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

133-06 41st Ave., #2

To wrap things up, there’s this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 133-06 41st Ave., #2. It’s being listed for $1,650/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a balcony and deck and a walk-in closet. The building has outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

