



The search is on for a teenager accused of killing an innocent bystander in Yonkers.

Marilyn Cotto Montanez, 18, was shot dead last Thursday while taking her 9-year-old sister out for pizza.

Police say the suspect – Jamir Thompson – is armed, dangerous and just 15 years old.

“The investigation indicates that earlier in the day, Thompson had robbed a gold chain from another male, which resulted in this dispute,” Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said Monday.

During the dispute on Morningside and Lake avenues, Thompson allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot toward the opposing group. The bullet struck Montanez in the head.

“Thompson is known to us, has had multiple prior police contacts,” Gardner said.

Police say the teen has a violent criminal history and is connected to a gang. Details of his prior arrests have not been released because of his age.

Thompson lives in Yonkers with his mother, but his family is not fully cooperating, police say.

Now, there’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

“For the safety of everyone, I urge you to turn yourself in,” said Gardner.

Meanwhile, the community is mourning as it remembers Montanez’s comforting smile.

“If someone was having a bad day, she would talk to them, make them feel better. She would put herself – she would put someone first before she put herself,” classmate Elijah Tillis said.

The Lincoln High School junior was an honor roll student. Her family says she had big dreams of becoming a surgeon and was always protective of her little sister.

“Summertime, hangs out with children outside in the front by the pump. She’s a very good girl, didn’t deserve this at all,” said neighbor Sylvia Alharb. “I hope them catch him and, it’s sad to say for a 15-year-old, but I hope he gets what he deserves.”

Police believe Thompson is not in the area and may not even be in the state, but they think he’s getting help from others. Anyone who is doing so, will also face charges.