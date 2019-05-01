



Police are trying to track down a man accused of punching a Dollar Store worker in the face during a robbery in the Bronx.

The violent encounter was caught on camera Sunday in the Norwood section.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pass the victim a $20 bill for a pack of T-shirts.

Police said the bill was fake and when the worker tried using a counterfeit-detector pen, the man snatched the $20 back and left the store with the merchandise.

The clerk ran outside to confront the suspected thief, who punched him in the face multiple times.

Police said they’re searching for a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with yellow lettering on the front, a dark colored jacket, black hooded sweater, black sweatpants and yellow boots.

The clerk was treated at the scene for cuts to his face.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.