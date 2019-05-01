Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More court action was expected Wednesday in the bizarre case of woman who allegedly tried to kill her lookalike with poisoned cheesecake.
Viktoria Nasyrova faces multiple charges for the 2016 incident, which was allegedly an attempt to steal the other woman’s identity.
The victim – a resident of Forest Hills, Queens – survived.
Nasyrova was also arrested on grand larceny charges for allegedly drugging and robbing men she met on dating websites.