



– Edgar Allan Poe was one of the most influential poets in American history.

While most people associate him with Baltimore, he spent most of his life in New York City.

These days, he now has a connection of a kind to one local athlete, reports CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

The words from Poe’s poem “Annabelle Lee” were written 170 years ago: “I was a child, She was a child, In this kingdom by the sea, And we loved with a love that was more than love, I and my Annabelle Lee.”

Today those words were read by live by Edgar Allen Poe, just not the one most people know. This Poe is no relation, and his poetic contribution is in the art of sport.

Poe is a receiver for the New York Streets, the newest team in arena football.

“It’s funny because a lot of my teammates say I play poetic,” said Poe. “I try to be as smooth as possible.”

In the middle of the Bronx, you’ll find Poe Park and the last cottage Edgar Allen Poe lived in before he passed away.

This home was not built for a 6-foot, 5-inch football player, but visiting this diminutive house can make an impact.

“I’m just taking this stuff in,” he said. “He probably wrote something that I’ve read at that table over there.”

Back in 1845, Poe’s work was considered mysterious and macabre. As a person, he wasn’t as sociable as this Edgar Allen.

“I don’t think I’d talk to him,” he said. “I’m not gonna lie, I’m a little scared of him. He seems like he’d have a little bit of a demented mind, so I’d probably steer clear of him.

But just like his namesake, this Poe also started writing poetry as a child: “To marry a woman like my mother is my life’s goal. No woman can take the place of my mother, Miss Angela Nicole.”

Inside the four walls of a literary icon, maybe this is a new masterpiece by a new Edgar Allen Poe.

In the meanwhile, you can see this Edgar Allen Poe in action at the Westchester County center. His team the New York streets is a perfect 2-0 to start the season.