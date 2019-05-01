



— Protests were planned at Google offices following allegations of retaliation against employees who participated in walkouts last year.

Protest leaders called on workers to participate in sit-ins at Google offices on Wednesday, six months after walkouts over the company’s handling of sexual harassment claims.

Organizers publicized the protests on Twitter, and one Google employee told CNN Business that workers from at least 15 offices in the United States would participate. A second employee in London said that protests would also happen there.

Six months ago, we walked out. This time, we're sitting in. 11am tomorrow. #NotOkGoogle #GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/GCq0x1O8cZ — Google Walkout For Real Change (@GoogleWalkout) April 30, 2019

Thousands of Google employees walked out in November after a New York Times report detailed years of sexual harassment allegations at the company and big payouts for accused executives.

Google made some changes to its internal policies following the protests.

But protest organizers say that some workers who participated in the walkouts or voiced concerns about sexual harassment and discrimination have faced retaliation from Google.

According to Wired, at least two employees have accused the company of retaliation following the walkout. One claims she was demoted, while a second says her job was restructured

“From being told to go on sick leave when you’re not sick, to having your reports taken away, we’re sick of retaliation,” organizers tweeted Tuesday from the Twitter account @GoogleWalkout.

A spokesperson for Google declined to comment on the protests, but said the company prohibits retaliation.

“To make sure that no complaint raised goes unheard at Google, we give employees multiple channels to report concerns, including anonymously, and investigate all allegations of retaliation,” said the spokesperson.

Many Google offices in Asia and Europe were closed Wednesday for May Day. Protest organizers used Twitter to encourage international workers to “participate during their next business day.”

