JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey high school wants to warn parents that a student tested positive for pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough.

Jackson Liberty High School sent a letter to parents and staff Monday, saying the “student affected has received the appropriate treatment and is no longer contagious.”

This is reportedly the fourth confirmed pertussis case in the district in just over a month.

The highly contagious respiratory disease spreads through the air and usually causes uncontrollable coughing.

Click here for information from the New Jersey Department of Health and here for more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

