



– Last week, CBS2 reported the MTA spent more than $400 million in overtime pay in 2018, with some workers getting hundreds of thousand of dollars in pay.

After public outcry, the MTA’s chairman and CEO says this practice will be investigated further, calling reports of excessive overtime payments concerning.

Wednesday, MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye ordered the heads of different transit to check the books.

There’s been growing outrage after a study by the Empire Center found the MTA spent $418 million in overtime last year.

One subway maintenance supervisor made more than $379,000. Another made $350,000. An LIRR measurement operator got nearly $462,000.

A new report out by watchdog Citizens Budget Commission, or CBC, found the median income for LIRR workers was highest at just over $104,000.

LINK: Read the CBC report | Full Statement by MTA Chairman/CEO Patrick Foye

This as the MTA searches for more money: $500 million in savings by the end of next year to pay for repairs.

Foye says the presidents of the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North and New York City Transit have 60 days to do a full review of overtime procedures and regulations.

They will specifically look at the last 12 months of overtime, to make sure it was scheduled properly and actually worked. If needed, the search will go back farther than 12 months.

All findings will be made public.

The inspector general’s office will also do it’s own review, and the MTA over the next 30 days will review its time and attendance verification systems at facilities.

“I think these people work hard who are in here, but I don’t know why they deserve overtime. I would think they should be able to staff it without 10-20 hours of overtime a week,” one MTA passenger told Gainer.

Riders Gainer spoke with said they have endured fare hike after fare hike and they’ve seen little to no progress.

“Some days, the service is good. But most of the time, no it isn’t,” said Manhattan resident Norman Thusi.

“As a subway rider, I feel the MTA is really mismanaged on every level. We have poor service. They’re asking the taxpayer to reinforce all the work that needs to be done,” another rider said.

“It’s coming out of my pocket. I gotta pay $3 almost for nothing now. I still gotta wait 20 minutes for a train,” said Manhattan resident Janae Brown.

Foye says some overtime is expected at any public transit agency, but they want to make sure every dollar is accounted for, and also that workers aren’t exhausted, which would add a potential safety issue as well.

The Citizen Budget Committee report says these high overtime numbers come out against a backdrop of the last tow contracts with transit workers netting a 14 percent raise with little increase in benefit contributions or work rule reforms.

The TWU 100 – the workers’ union – had no comment.