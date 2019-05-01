



With each new month, come new opportunities for shoppers.

As CBS2’s Alex Denis reports, it may not be the best time of year for big sales, but there are plenty of special deals in the weeks ahead.

“One kind of unexpected one is Star Wars Day – May the Fourth be with you,” Trae Bodge, of Slickdeals.net, told Denis. “It’s on May 4, and on that day you can expect a lots of fun deals on Star Wars gear.”

More traditionally, Mother’s Day is coming up this month.

“We see a lot of jewelry deals, and this it’s one of juts a couple times during the year where you can find deals from bigger retailers, like your Zales, JCPenny,” Bodge said. “Also, we see deals on flowers.”

Three-day weekends typically offer discounts, and that holds true.

“What we usually see around Memorial Day, in particular, are mattress sales,” said Bodge.

Ready to ditch the cold-weather gear and welcome in spring?

“We are finding great deals on athletic apparel and footwear,” Bodge said. “The deals are pretty solid – they go all the way from say 30 percent all the way up to 65 percent, from brands like Nike and Reebok, and retailers like Finish Line.”

May is also a great time to buy that appliance you’ve been eyeing.

“If you have a specific item in mind, especially a bigger purchase, like an appliance, I would highly recommend you set a deal alert on Slickdeals.net, and you’ll be alerted to when that item goes on sale,” said Bodge.

Skip buying summer apparel, because the deals won’t be good enough this month.