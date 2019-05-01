



Runners are getting ready, and so is the Nassau County Police Department.

Thousands are expected to participate. Nassau County police say they’re ready.

The race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. You can expect lots of security and road closures, especially around Eisenhower Park.

Nassau Police Commissioner told CBSN New York’s Andrea Grymes the park will be shut down to traffic from 6 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Ryder said the entire department will be out in force, from K9s to mounted units to special ops and emergency service units.

“We have increased traffic posts. We have increased security. We’re using more technology than we ever did before,” Ryder said. “A lot of cameras on the route. So we’re gonna make sure the people are safe and it’s a great day.”

Here’s a full list of the security measures that will be implemented:

All vehicles at starting line and other staging areas must be credentialed and known in advance;

Large contingent of uniformed police officers assigned to detail;

Officers assigned from NCPD Emergency Services and other units with portable radiation detectors;

All bags and back packs will be subject to K-9 explosive detection prior to going on the UPS trucks to the finish line. K-9’s will be patrolling the general area.

Participants should arrive early due to modified road closures around the start and finish line areas and should plan to leave enough time for parking and travel to starting line;

Participants may only use clear bags at the baggage check. Clear bags will be provided by race officials at participant check-in;

Spectators may bring bags into the finish line area in Eisenhower Park but they are all subject to search, use clear plastic bags for convenience;

Any bags or packages found on the ground will be discarded or destroyed. Participants should not stash personal items along the race route.

Eisenhower Park finish line security at the spectator seating area includes: Modified Fencing and Jersey Walls around seating Entrance/Exit gateways and bags/backpacks are prohibited and/or will be searched.

Finish line festival area will include fencing and jersey walls to limit gateways for ingress and egress.

The staff and volunteer-only areas require vehicle credentials as well as individual credentials. Only previously credentialed individuals will be permitted in these areas.

Buses will be available to shuttle participants from the 625 RXR Plaza, Uniondale beginning Sunday at 5:15 a.m. to the starting line in Eisenhower Park. They will begin return trips at approximately 10:30 a.m. continuing throughout the day until the race is completed.

The race starts and ends in Eisenhower Park. Road and highway closures include the Wantagh Parkway and Northern State to Ocean Parkway. There will also be road closures on parts of Hempstead Turnpike and Old Country Road.

Here’s the full list of road closures. They may change depending on Nassau County Police decisions.

Road Closes Reopens

Charles Lindbergh Blvd. 6:00 A.M. 10:30 A.M.

(Entire loop)

Stewart Avenue 6:00 A.M. 10:30 A.M.

(Merchant’s Concourse / Endo Blvd to Merrick Ave)

Merrick Avenue 6:00 A.M. 10:30 A.M.

(Old Country Rd to Hempstead Tpke)

Park Blvd 6:00 A.M. 10:30 A.M.

(Hempstead Tpke to Merrick Ave)

Hempstead Tpke (westbound only) 6:00 A.M. 11:15 A.M.

(Wantagh Pkwy to Merrick Ave)

Merrick Avenue 6:00 A.M. 11:15 A.M.

(Hempstead Tpke to Bellmore Ave)

Bellmore Avenue 6:00 A.M. 11:30 A.M.

(Merrick Ave to Jerusalem Ave)

Bellmore Avenue 6:00 A.M. 12:00 A.M.

(Jerusalem Ave to Sunrise Hwy)

Sunrise Hwy 1 (westbound only) 6:00 A.M. 12:30 A.M.

(Bellmore Ave to Wantagh Pkwy)

Merrick Rd 2 6:00 A.M. 1:00 P.M.

(Jones Ave to Pine St)

Old Country Road 3 7:15 A.M. 1:15 P.M.

(Duffy Ave to Carman Ave)

Carman Avenue 7:15 A.M. 2:15 P.M.

(Old Country Rd. to Hempstead Tpke)

Stewart Ave 7:15 A.M. 2:15 P.M.

(Carman Ave to Salisbury Park Dr)

Wantagh Parkway 6:00 A.M. 2:00 P.M.

(Northern State Pkwy to Ocean Pkwy)

Other Closures:

Northern State Parkway exits to Post Ave. and Wantagh Parkway will be closed at 6:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

All exits and entrance ramps to and from Wantagh Parkway will be closed 6:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Meadowbrook Parkway exits and entrances to and from Charles Lindbergh Blvd. (Nassau Coliseum, Nassau Community College) and Eisenhower Park exits will be closed from 5:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M.

Eisenhower Park’s Park Blvd. will not allow through traffic between 7:15 A.M and 10:00 A.M. The Hempstead Turnpike entrance to the park will be open throughout the day for Golf and Carltun guests, with a northbound Park Blvd turnaround at the golf course until 10:00 A.M.

* Westbound side of Jericho Turnpike will remain open throughout the day

** Brush Hollow Road, south of Wantagh Parkway, will remain open throughout the day