NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the stabbing death of another teen in the Midwood section of Brooklyn.
Detectives were seen escorting 17-year-old David Lopez out of the 70th precinct station house. He is now awaiting arraignment on murder charges.
Police say Lopez attacked 17-year-old Rohan Burke on Monday, on Avenue M and East 17th Street.
Police say Lopez turned himself in Tuesday night.
His mother was also arrested. She’s accused of hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence for taking the knife from her son after the stabbing.