ENFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police say they discovered 200 pounds of packaged marijuana, various e-cigarette cartridges and $7,500 in cash in a U-Haul truck following a traffic stop on Monday.
Investigators say 30-year-old Joseph Courtney of Manchester was at the wheel of the truck, with 62-year-old Maurice Sherman riding in the passenger seat. Both men were arrested on various narcotics charges and held on $100,000 bonds.
The truck was stopped in Enfield near the state line to Massachusetts, about 20 miles north of Hartford.Investigators also obtained additional information that the men may have been traveling to a self-storage unit in Enfield.
Investigators subsequently secured a search and seizure warrant for a storage unit at Public Storage located at 115 Elm St. in the town of Enfield.
A search warrant was issued and police found 3 pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms, 5 pounds of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, THC wax and packaging materials and $190 in cash.