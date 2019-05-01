CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Joseph Courtney, Maurice Sherman (credit: Connecticut State Police)

ENFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police say they discovered 200 pounds of packaged marijuana, various e-cigarette cartridges and $7,500 in cash in a U-Haul truck following a traffic stop on Monday.

Investigators say 30-year-old Joseph Courtney of Manchester was at the wheel of the truck, with 62-year-old Maurice Sherman riding in the passenger seat. Both men were arrested on various narcotics charges and held on $100,000 bonds.

The truck was stopped in Enfield near the state line to Massachusetts, about 20 miles north of Hartford.

Marijuana Bust In Connecticut (credit: Connecticut State Police)

Investigators also obtained additional information that the men may have been traveling to a self-storage unit in Enfield.

Investigators subsequently secured a search and seizure warrant for a storage unit at Public Storage located at 115 Elm St. in the town of Enfield.

A search warrant was issued and police found 3 pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms, 5 pounds of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, THC wax and packaging materials and $190 in cash.

