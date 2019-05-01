



Looking for something to do this week? From a Georgian feast to a free album release party, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

Georgian Feast with author Darra Goldstein

Enlightenment Wines Meadery welcomes you for a taste of Georgia with Darra Goldstein, author of “The Georgian Feast.” Chef Tara Norvell will be preparing a handful of Georgian dishes to welcome spring. There will be special mead and Georgian wine pairings available for purchase at the bar.

When: Friday, May 3, 5-9 p.m.

Where: 93 Scott Ave.

Admission: $30

The Frederick Douglass Continuum 2019

Back by popular demand, Tami Tyree-Echoes of Our Ancestors: African-American History and Song will produce another festive tribute in honor of abolitionist, statesman and journalist Frederick Douglass. Hosted by Harlem’s historic Mother African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, the afternoon will include oratory, dance and music, spanning the Africana and African-American globe.

When: Saturday, May 4, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Mother A.M.E. Zion Church, 140 W. 137th St.

Admission: Free

Ever Vernal Verdi: A Risorgimento in Song

Verdi is Italian for “green”; aptly named, Giuseppe Verdi’s music is ever inspirational and uplifting, the rallying cry of freedom and the voice of grand opera since its first performances nearly two centuries ago. Our concert celebrates the power of Verdi’s music to inspire and excite today.

When: Saturday, May 4, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Saint John’s In the Village, 218 W. 11th St.

Admission: $12 students, with ID; $20 seniors; $30. More ticket options available.

Justin Stanton: ‘Secret Place’ album release party

Best known for his role in Snarky Puppy, two-time Grammy award-winning Justin Stanton has been building a reputation as a keyboardist, trumpeter and composer for the past 10 years. Justin’s long-awaited solo debut album, “Secret Place,” will be released in May. Join us for the free album release party and catch the album’s first live performance.

When: Saturday, May 4, 9-10:15 p.m.

Where: Rockwood Music Hall, 196 Allen St.

Admission: Free

