NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed while crossing the street in Brooklyn on Thursday.
It happened at Bay 25th Street and Bath Avenue in the Bath Beach neighborhood at around 12:45 p.m.
The boy, identified as Emur Shavkator of Brooklyn, was riding a scooter in front of his mother. The child entered the crosswalk when a van, stopped at a stop sign, turned into the intersection and struck him. He was rushed to Coney Island Hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.
“I heard a woman yelling and screaming. I come outside, I was working, and there was a little boy on the street, not moving,” witness Frank Mannino said. “She was just yelling frantically.”
The driver, 61-year-old Johnny Gonzalez of Brooklyn, remained at the scene and was later arrested and charged with failure to yield to pedestrian and failure to exercise due care, police said.
The boy’s mother wasn’t injured.