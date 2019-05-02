Comments
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – After a freak accident on the Jersey Shore last year left a beach goer impaled, local officials are urging vacationers to keep an eye out for windswept umbrellas.
Last July, a woman was impaled by a flying umbrella pole in Seaside Heights. The loose umbrella speared London resident Margaret Reynolds in the ankle.
The umbrella was flying around with such force the pole reportedly went straight through the 67-year-old’s leg.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 31,000 people have been treated for umbrella-related injuries since 2008.
Now with the summer season right around the corner, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is calling on the commission to provide consumers with recommended safety standards to help prevent injuries.