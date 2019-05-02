NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A senior citizen is in the hospital after a bizarre accident in Staten Island’s swamp.

Police say an 83-year-old man was taking a short cut through a marsh when his feet got stuck in the mud and he couldn’t get out.

Chopper 2 captured the dramatic rescue as the man was lifted into an NYPD helicopter by first responders.

It was just before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon when dispatchers got a 911 call from the 83-year-old saying he was stuck in the mud near Staten Island University Hospital.

“Male caller states he’s in the swamp next to the parking garage… he is sinking be advised this also came as a call for help,” a 911 dispatcher said. “He’s sinking… the water is up to his neck.”

Authorities combed the area on foot near Seaview and Mason Avenue, searching for nearly an hour before they spotted the man and pulled him into the chopper.

The chopper flew a short distance to Staten Island University Hospital, where the man was seen being walked out of the chopper and put on a stretcher.

He was then taken for evaluation in the hospital’s emergency room.