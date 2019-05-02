



Expect warmer conditions this afternoon with the 80s in reach south and west of the city. This heat will allow a few storms to develop, especially N&W, where heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible.

These storms will push through the city early this evening, but it looks pretty quiet the remainder of the night. As for temps, they’re expected to fall to around 50° again.

Tomorrow will be a mainly cloudy day, unfortunately. Even a shower could move through, but this would more likely happen late in the day and at night when our cold front nears. Don’t expect the warmth we enjoy today, either, as we’re expecting highs only around 60°.

Then on Saturday we’ll try and get some sunshine back in the mix, but it will be a close call. For now, expect some spotty shower activity and slightly warmer conditions.