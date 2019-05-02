



— The NYPD has offered an update on crime throughout the city for the first quarter of 2019.

The report shows a disturbing trend, CBSN New York’s Marcia Kramer reported.

Thursday is Yom Hashoah the day Jews remember the 6 million killed in the holocaust and it comes as the Police Department is reporting a dramatic rise in hate crimes, the hike fueled by anti-Semitism.

According to police, hate crimes are up 67 percent for the first quarter of the year, January through April. Anti-Semitic incidents are up 82 percent.

The increase in anti-Semitic incidents has come on the heels of the attack on a California synagogue on Sunday, the last day of Passover, in which a gunman opened fire with an assault riffle.

One woman was killed, three other people were injured.

Evan Bernstein of the Anti-Defamation League said he blames the massive spike on the internet.

“People are using online platforms to rile themselves up, and also to get their messaging out to other people to get them riled up,” Bernstein said. “Now, instead of people putting maybe a swastika out there or doing, say, harassment, certain people are now using weapons and killing people.”

The NYPD is also reporting an increase in crimes based on sexual orientation.

The ADL said the solution is education, as in better educating our youth not to hate.