NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In between protecting and serving, an NYPD deputy inspector has somehow found time to break a running record for his department and he traveled the world to do it.
Ernest Morales III ran 17 New York City Marathons and on April 27 he made history, as the first member of the NYPD to complete the Abbott World Marathon Majors.
To reach this milestone, he had to finish six marathons in four different countries – the United States, Japan, Germany, and England.
He did it all in two years, wearing his NYPD singlet for each race.
“When you are running each and every marathon with that NYPD singlet, and the crowd yells out ‘NYPD, NYPD,’ they carry me through that course,” Deputy Inspector Morales said.
Morales also serves as a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy and says he runs at least 30 miles a week.