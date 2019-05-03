Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A newborn baby with its umbilical cord still attached was found near trash in the Bronx Thursday evening.
According to police, the baby boy was discovered in the rear of of a building on East 138th Street near Brook Avenue in Mott Haven at around 6:30 p.m.
The boy was found with a faint pulse and was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police say there were no obvious signs of injuries on the boy.
Police are looking for the boy’s parents.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and how old the boy was.