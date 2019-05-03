



Carolyn Warmus , the schoolteacher convicted of the 1989 murder of her lover’s wife in Greenburgh, will be released from prison on parole as early as June 10.

A media circus surrounded the Warmus case, later prompting two television movies and a book.

Nearly three years ago, Warmus sat down for an exclusive interview with CBS2’s Mary Calvi

Warmus said then she had been framed for the 1989 shooting death of her lover’s wife in Scarsdale.

Initially her lover Paul Solomon was the prime suspect in the shooting of his wife Betty Jeanne Solomon. His multiple affairs, a questionable life insurance policy, and a lucrative movie contract brought him under scrutiny.

Warmus has served more than 25 years behind bars in a maximum facility in Bedford Hills. She’s now 55 years old and wants evidence in her case re-examined.

At trial, there were questions about a call for help that Betty Jeanne Solomon made before dying.

“The caller shouted ‘he’s killing’ as opposed to ‘she’s killing me,” attorney Ben Gershman said.

Then, the tables turned.

“The whole thing was so surreal for me,” Warmus recalled.

Her second trial landed her in Bedford Hills — a maximum security prison.

In an exclusive interview with CBS2’s Mary Calvi in 2016, Warmus said if the trial was held today, she thought there would be a different outcome.

“First of all I don’t even know if there would have been an indictment because there are so many more scientific advances,” she said.

