



– In a matter of days, New Yorkers will have the answer to the question that has kept them awake at night: Will their mayor abandon them for a Quixotic quest to win the Democratic presidential nomination?

Published reports say he’s all in, but a top campaign aide tells CBS2 no decision has been made.

It’s finally happening, folks. Mayor Bill de Blasio – some might call him “Bill Delusio” for even considering a run for the White House – is on the verge of announcing whether he’s going to seek the Democratic presidential nomination, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

A report in the New York Daily News say he’ll throw his hat in the ring next week. But sources say the actual decision could be announced next week, or the week after.

“I, in making any decision, have to weigh family, have to weigh what I think is is in the interest of New York City, the ability to get things done for New York City,” de Blasio said in a radio interview.

That’s the rub. Will de Blasio be able to walk and chew gum, or in this case run for president and run the city?

“Can the city run well if he’s running for president?” Kramer asked political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.

“The average New Yorker won’t know he’s gone,” Sheinkopf said. “The bureaucracies are running the city… no news, no story, de Blasio gone, snore.”

“Rudy ran the city. Koch ran the city. LaGuardia ran the city. Bloomberg ran the city. This guy’s running his car back and forth to the gym,” Sheinkopf added.

Kramer talked to New Yorkers to see what they think.

“Do you think Bill de Blasio can run for president and still do a good job running the city?” she asked.

“Well, I think we have a lot of homeless people, and a lot of trash, and I think we have some issues here. So I don’t know about that,” said Midtown resident Ken Stewart.

“Do you think any city services will suffer if Bill de Blasio runs for president?” Kramer asked.

“I don’t think so. I like Bill. I like him,” said Bronx resident Jimmy Coles.

“No, I don’t think he’s run New York City well,” said Midtown resident Lisa Rubenstern. “The homelessness situation is abominable, and I think he’s too self centered.”

“The amount of time it takes to campaign, to visit 50 states, to go out and meet people in urban and rural areas, suburban areas, would just take away from the time he needs to do what he needs to do here,” said Upper East Side resident Mitchel Tenzer.

“I think the city requires full time attention. I think to run for president also requires full time attention,” said Upper East Side resident Bob Genis.

“It’s really hard to do both. Split yourself in half,” said Bronx resident Denis Negron.

“Everyone woudl suffer if he ran,” another person told Kramer.

“It’s not necessarily ‘Delusio.’ He’s going to be ‘de-luckio’ if he figures this out,” said Sheinkopf.

May is a momentous month for the mayor. He was born in May, he was married in May. But will a presidential campaign be a mayday for New Yorkers?