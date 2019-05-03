CBS2 InvestigatesLitter Uncollected On ‘Sponsored’ Highways?
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 19-year-old was attacked while leaving a lounge in Queens.

Around 5:20 a.m. Monday, the victim left K-Show Lounge on 138th Street in Flushing.

Surveillance video shows the suspect waiting outside. He runs up behind the victim and jumps on his back.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the man stole the victim’s necklace and earring before running away south on 138th Street.

The 19-year-old was not seriously hurt.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

