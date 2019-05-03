Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 19-year-old was attacked while leaving a lounge in Queens.
Around 5:20 a.m. Monday, the victim left K-Show Lounge on 138th Street in Flushing.
Surveillance video shows the suspect waiting outside. He runs up behind the victim and jumps on his back.
Police said the man stole the victim’s necklace and earring before running away south on 138th Street.
The 19-year-old was not seriously hurt.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.