NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two lawmakers have announced legislation to legalize electric bicycles and scooters in New York state.

New York is one of the last states that has yet to define and legalize e-bikes and scooters.

That’s created confusion over how they should be regulated.

State Senator Jessica Ramos and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic’s bill would allow local municipalities to determine the rules.

The New York City Council banned motorized scooters in 2004, citing safety concerns.

