NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A painting by Claude Monet is about to hit the auction block and expected to fetch an estimated $55 million or more.

The work will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s in New York City on May 14.

The painting one of 25 from Monet’s series Depicting Haystacks.

Experts say this particular painting is one of the finest in that series and is attracting worldwide attention.

