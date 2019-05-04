FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A special honor was given on Long Island in memory of an FDNY firefighter who died of cancer after working at Ground Zero in the days following the September 11 terror attacks.
The corner of Rita Place and Crestwood Boulevard in Farmingdale has been renamed as FDNY Captain John S. Moschella Way.
Moschella died last December after a fight with colorectal cancer.
A friend and fellow firefighter remembered his devotion to the job.
“By doing a job he loved for 28 years with people he loved and people who loved him, whatever firehouse Johnny ‘Mush’ worked in, he was instantly respected and beloved,” said Jimmy Farria, a retired FDNY firefighter. “Not only because of the person he was, but also because of who he was as a fireman.”
The renamed corner is near the home where Moschella grew up.