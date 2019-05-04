



– Hundreds of first responders from around the world are honoring 9/11 victims Saturday.

They’re taking part in the fifth annual New York City Memorial Stair Climb at the World Trade Center.

Wearing full firefighter gear, they’re climbing 80 floors.

“When you talk about honoring those who fell on 9/11, not just on 9/11 but all the people as a result of that day. We’re talking about the first responders who, ten years later, are no longer with us. You talk about all the soldiers. A lot of people who carry military flags in my group are either retired military or currently serving, and two of our guys are getting ready to deploy. We’re honoring their service,” Chief Adam Ross told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “It’s all about the service and the sacrifice. Every floor that you go, there’s a picture of somebody that’s no longer with us. So it keeps you going. You’re always saying ‘never forget.’ And that’s what this is all about.”

“It’s really amazing. I wasn’t a member on 9/11, but to just to be able to be part of it is really a humbling and honorable experience,” a firefighter named Mike told Liverman. “Just to be able to remember, to honor all the men and women who died on that day, the first responders and all the members with post-9/11 illnesses. It really is an amazing feeling. We just want to honor all those victims and all those first responders. We’re happy to be here.”

“It’s pretty incredible,” event organizer Chris told Liverman. “Our main focus is to honor those people…. it’s amazing to see how it’s growing every year and how active people are and wanting to come out and participate.”

This year’s beneficiary is the charity A Soldier’s Journey Home, which builds homes for wounded veterans. Climbers have raised more than $79,000 for the organization.