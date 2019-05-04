



– Police are asking for help identifying one man who they say is connected to a series of robberies in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park in the past 10 days.

The first incident happened April 25 around 6:30 p.m. near West Lake Drive and West Drive. Five men approached a 16-year-old boy and demanded he give them his property, making off with just $8. The boy was not hurt.

The second reported robbery happened April 27 around 3:30 p.m. in the same area, where police say the same group punched a 13-year-old in the face and stole his iPhone 7. The photo shown here shows one of the five alleged attackers.

The third incident happened on May 2 shortly after 5 p.m. near Prospect Park West and Ninth Street where the group reportedly punched a 17-year-old in the face and knocked him to the ground, stealing his iPhone 8 and his dark green High Sierra backpack. Police say the backpack contained a binder of school work, an Apple MacBook Pro valued at $4,000 and an OontZ speaker valued at $100

Both victims of the most recent two attacks refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.