NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a church in the Bronx and stole two cameras.

NYPD said the break-in happened on April 28 at 11:30 p.m. at the Victory Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 1271 Burke Ave. in the Laconia section of the borough.

Surveillance video showed a man remove two video cameras, valued at a total of $4,000.

The man allegedly also damaged an interior window to office before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

