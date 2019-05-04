Comments
CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are trying to determine where a man suffering multiple stab wounds was wounded before he stumbled into a White Castle restaurant and was helped by store employees.
Anyone with information is urged to contact prosecutors at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or call the Clifton Police Department at 973-470-5900.
On Saturday around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the restaurant on Main Avenue in Clifton and found a 34-year-old Passaic man in need of medical attention.
He was taken to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson and was listed in critical condition.
