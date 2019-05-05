



In this week’s “Furry Friend Finder” we introduce you to Bob, a 3-year-old Dachshund, and Maria, an 8-year-old Miniature Pinscher.

Bob is originally from Brazil and he’s friendly, housebroken and weighs 14 pounds. In his early years, he didn’t receive the proper nutrition, which led to some hair loss. He also has allergies, but with better nutrition and baths, his skin is improving.

Maria is also housebroken and weighs eight pounds. She enjoys her food, walks and meeting people. She’s playful and loyal, good with everyone and loves to cuddle.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update this week. When George saw 14-year-old Kirby on the show, he told his wife, “that’s the dog for us.” Lisa agreed, and Kirby is now enjoying his new home on Staten Island.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.