MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are stepping up security around mosques across Long Island for Ramadan.

Nassau and Suffolk county police departments said they are increasing patrols for the Muslim Holy Month, which begins this evening.

The heightened security comes after recent terror attacks, including the New Zealand mosque shootings, Easter bombings in Sri Lanka and deadly shooting at a California synagogue.

Some Muslim leaders are reportedly also hiring armed guards for about 10 mosques on Long Island.

