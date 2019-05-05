Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning’ folks! It looks like a pretty dreary day ahead, with periods of rain likely along with much cooler temps only in the mid & upper 50s. The rain could be heavy in spots through much of the day, so you’ll wanna grab that umbrella as you head out the door.
Perhaps a perfect day to hit a movie theater or the mall!
The new work week will start off with gorgeous spring weather…expect sunny & mild conditions on Monday with temps near 70 Monday, and even nicer on Tuesday with sunshine and temps in the mid 70s!
The great weather won’t last, and we’ll be back to dealing with rain chances and temps in the 60s for the rest of the week.