NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they’re searching for a shoplifter accused of punching three store employees in the Bronx.

Around 10:20 a.m. Friday at 99 Cent Land on Boston Road, the man allegedly placed a radio inside a small bag he was carrying across his chest and started to leave the store.

When a 56-year-old female employee confronted the suspect, police said he punched her in the face and ran outside.

(Credit: NYPD)

Three male employees followed him onto the sidewalk, where he allegedly punched two of them before taking off west on Boston Road.

Police said they’re searching for a black man in 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, last seen wearing a red, black and white hooded sweater with black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

