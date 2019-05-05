NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they’re searching for a shoplifter accused of punching three store employees in the Bronx.
Around 10:20 a.m. Friday at 99 Cent Land on Boston Road, the man allegedly placed a radio inside a small bag he was carrying across his chest and started to leave the store.
When a 56-year-old female employee confronted the suspect, police said he punched her in the face and ran outside.
Three male employees followed him onto the sidewalk, where he allegedly punched two of them before taking off west on Boston Road.
Police said they’re searching for a black man in 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, last seen wearing a red, black and white hooded sweater with black sweatpants and black sneakers.
